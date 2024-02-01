Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 11,732 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 423,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $20,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 514,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,876. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

