Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Invests $2.95 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.27. 739,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,595. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

