Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,652 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,281,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,132,000 after buying an additional 250,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after acquiring an additional 200,042 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,319,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,362,000 after acquiring an additional 330,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,398,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,378,000 after acquiring an additional 153,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VGIT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.46. 501,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,405. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.