Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Decreases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC's holdings in Accenture were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $366.33. 241,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,676. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $375.73.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,995 shares of company stock worth $11,254,950. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.63.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

