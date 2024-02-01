Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,032. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.73. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.89 and a 12-month high of $131.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.