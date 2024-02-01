United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,458,949,000 after buying an additional 291,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,920,175,000 after buying an additional 307,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,143,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,163,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,246,957,000 after buying an additional 38,283 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.5 %

APD stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $257.08. The company had a trading volume of 97,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,970. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.63 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.44 and a 200 day moving average of $280.41. The company has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

