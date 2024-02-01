Keybank National Association OH Has $248.09 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,258,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,794 shares during the period. Cameco makes up about 1.2% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned 1.44% of Cameco worth $248,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth approximately $825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cameco by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,973,000 after acquiring an additional 713,888 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cameco by 156.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,004 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cameco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,553,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 110,239 shares during the period. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cameco by 12.1% in the third quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 55,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.37. 3,003,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,448,013. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 115.64 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

