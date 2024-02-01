Summit Financial LLC Sells 216 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291,574 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $197,944,000.

IWM stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,237,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,474,805. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

