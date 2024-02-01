Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 156 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 939,458 shares of company stock worth $328,784,197. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

META stock opened at $394.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $354.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.36. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $406.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.35.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

