General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $607,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $271,432,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20,700.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 660,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $266.25 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $269.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.65. The company has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.93%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

