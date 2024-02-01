Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 836,919 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,364 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 836,919 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in BP were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 44.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $245,020,000 after buying an additional 2,144,574 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BP during the second quarter worth about $20,940,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BP by 52.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 375,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BP during the second quarter worth about $8,830,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.43.

Shares of BP stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 billion. BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

