9,400 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,607,000 after purchasing an additional 184,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,912,000 after acquiring an additional 146,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,126,000 after acquiring an additional 89,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $134.52 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

