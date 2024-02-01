44,000 Shares in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 4.4% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,424,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 41.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 5.8 %

WOLF stock opened at $30.66 on Thursday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $87.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

