Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,318 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,230 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $131,538,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.32. 2,284,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,139. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.45.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

