First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 117,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPE stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $17.12. 277,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,707. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $18.29.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

