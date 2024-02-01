Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 20,000 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 46,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

NYSE TRP traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $39.75. 193,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,875. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.17, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,683.33%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

