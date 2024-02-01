Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $1.15 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.73.

Crown Castle stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.22. The stock had a trading volume of 246,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,699. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.55. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

