Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 45,000 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,928,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,160,000 after acquiring an additional 527,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,431,000 after acquiring an additional 449,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,287,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,311,000 after acquiring an additional 316,740 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,621,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,326,000 after purchasing an additional 255,916 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNP traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 620,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.24. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Insider Activity

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

