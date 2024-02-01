MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.2 %

MELI stock traded up $20.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,732.08. 40,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,800.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,622.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,409.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

