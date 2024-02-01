72,081 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 72,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIS

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.