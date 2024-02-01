Keybank National Association OH Has $54.48 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,971 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,553 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $54,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 806.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 82,838 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 153,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $160.75. 496,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,466. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.71. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $2,938,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,071,199.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $2,938,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,071,199.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,311,682 shares of company stock worth $374,537,767. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.29.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

