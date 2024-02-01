iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $97.13. The company had a trading volume of 836,897 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.82 and its 200 day moving average is $91.49. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

