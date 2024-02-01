Keystone Financial Services Acquires 7 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Keystone Financial Services grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 0.6% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Booking were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,919,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,208,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,555.62.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded up $10.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,518.21. The company had a trading volume of 50,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,469. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,415.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,167.02. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,331.23 and a 1-year high of $3,669.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $53.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

