Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,853,000 after acquiring an additional 357,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,789,000 after acquiring an additional 571,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,155,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,976,000 after acquiring an additional 126,016 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.3 %

DINO opened at $56.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.96. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DINO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

