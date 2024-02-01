Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CE opened at $147.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.35. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $97.12 and a one year high of $159.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.29.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

