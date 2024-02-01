Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $6.65 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 101.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lam Research by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after acquiring an additional 425,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 389,374 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 13.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,554,000 after acquiring an additional 340,460 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $833.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $764.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $692.16. The company has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.02 and a fifty-two week high of $900.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

