Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,770,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $921,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,748. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MTB opened at $138.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $161.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.65 and its 200 day moving average is $129.54.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

