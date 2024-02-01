Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 2,901 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Regency Centers worth $14,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $1,011,208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 98,059.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,457,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 671,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers stock opened at $62.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average is $62.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

