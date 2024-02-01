Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 2,470 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Travelers Companies worth $29,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,875,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 215.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,378,000 after acquiring an additional 626,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,226,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 940.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,035,000 after acquiring an additional 321,198 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total value of $633,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $467,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,161 shares of company stock worth $12,811,694 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $211.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $215.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

