Community Financial Services Group LLC Takes $421,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,196 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,059,368,000 after acquiring an additional 423,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,405,567,000 after acquiring an additional 175,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.73. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

