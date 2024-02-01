Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 3,446 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 48.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DD. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.78.

DD opened at $61.80 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.62.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

