Motco Increases Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Motco raised its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 194.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,242 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Shell were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $549,346,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $327,997,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL stock opened at $62.88 on Thursday. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average of $64.08.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

