Motco Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $83.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.50. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

