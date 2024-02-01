Americana Partners LLC Buys 178 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.4 %

TSCO opened at $224.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.52 and its 200 day moving average is $212.00. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.