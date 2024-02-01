Marco Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 666.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $393.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.00 and its 200 day moving average is $393.31. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

