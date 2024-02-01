Motco Has $702,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Motco grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.79. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

