Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $241.53 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $169.74 and a one year high of $249.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.49 and its 200 day moving average is $237.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

