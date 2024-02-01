Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 20.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 45,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

General Electric Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $132.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 52-week low of $79.47 and a 52-week high of $134.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

