Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $104.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.13. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. TheStreet cut Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.48.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

