Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,009 over the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $64.49 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.89. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

