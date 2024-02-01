New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $60.95 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 628,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,077 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $60,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total value of $407,932.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $403,467,514.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total value of $407,932.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,467,514.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,756 shares of company stock worth $11,293,736 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of COF opened at $135.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $140.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.68.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

