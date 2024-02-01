New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $68.09 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 30,569 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Norfolk Southern worth $68,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.35.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $235.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $255.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.