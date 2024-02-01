D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI stock opened at $142.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $157.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.47.

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

