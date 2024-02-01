Marco Investment Management LLC Has $635,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,779,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,845,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,359,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 15,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.06 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 400,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,436,206.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 71,000 shares of company stock worth $2,225,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.1 %

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.