Motco Sells 266 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Motco trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Eaton were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $246.08 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $251.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.29 and a 200-day moving average of $223.33. The stock has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

