iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Position Raised by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Keystone Financial Services owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IFRA traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 262,309 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

