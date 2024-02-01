Keystone Financial Services Trims Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Keystone Financial Services lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,479 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.60. 142,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,396. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.19.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.