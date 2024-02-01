Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 879 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $9,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 235.3% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 59,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

NYSEARCA:FENY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $22.94. 134,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

