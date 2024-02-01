Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,891 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.25% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $19,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.72. 406,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.63. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $59.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

