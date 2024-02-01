Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 33,109 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXDFree Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,109 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.39% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $17,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $44.67. 223,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,446. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $46.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.12.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd.

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

